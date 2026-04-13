K92.3 Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to See Russell Dickerson All Week Long

Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson is coming to Addition Financial Arena along with special guests Dasha and Atlus on Saturday, April 25th, and we want to send you to the show!

This week (4/13–4/17), K92.3 is giving you three chances a day to win a pair of tickets! Listen at 9am, 12pm and 5:35p with K92.3’s Countdown Quiz, and you could be headed to the show for free! Plus, qualify for the grand prize of two pit passes and a meet & greet with Russell Dickerson and Atlus!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

Countdown Quiz

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/13/26-4/17/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. For 9am & 12p, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 to win and for 5:35p be the announced designated caller at 1-844-254-9232 with the correct answer to trivia question to win. K92.3 may take additional callers until the correct answer is given. Up to fifteen (15) winners may be selected for the week. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Russell Dickerson at Addition Financial Arena on 4/25/26. One grand prize winner will also receive two pit passes and two meet and greet passes to meet Russell Dickerson and Atlus at location and time at discretion of artist management. ARV = $76.10. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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