K92.3 has Cody Johnson Tickets for You

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson is coming to Orlando, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

Complete the entry form below and you could be headed to Kia Center on September 6th with two tickets to see Cody Johnson’s Leather Deluxe Tour also featuring Ian Munsick & Drew Baldridge.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 11th at 10am.

Cody Johnson

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/31/25-19/3/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson at Kia Center on 9/6/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!