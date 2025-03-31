K92.3 has Cody Johnson Tickets for You

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson is coming to Orlando, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

Complete the entry form below and you could be headed to Kia Center on September 6th with two tickets to see Cody Johnson’s Leather Deluxe Tour also featuring Ian Munsick & Drew Baldridge.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 11th at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/31/25-19/3/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson at Kia Center on 9/6/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

















