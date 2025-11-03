You Could Win a Disney Cruise from K92.3

Disney Destiny

K92.3 wants you to set sail for adventure aboard the all-new Disney Destiny! On board, magic and mischief collide and you’ll celebrate the myths and fairy tales of bold heroes and charismatic villains from favorite Disney, Pixar and Marvel films, and classic Disney Park attractions. Epic entertainment, immersive spaces and daring dining await.

Experience incredible dining featuring The Lion King and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Venture through a sorcerer’s sanctum, haunted mansion and Greek myth. Get a little lost in a Super Hero adventure or a magical fairy tale. This is your story and whether you spend the day plotting by the pool, doing good deeds in incredible kids’ clubs or having a wicked time in adult exclusive spaces, there’s no wrong way to create your own legend.

Listen this weekend of winning for keywords to be announced, and then complete the entry form below for your chance to win a Disney cruise for four sailing from Ft. Lauderdale from K92.3!

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/7/25–12/13/25. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter (i) listen to K92.3 11/7–11/9 for keyword, visit k923orlando.com/contests or the K92.3 App (free), and submit entry form w/in 1 hour of announcement; or (ii) visit k923orlando.com/contests or the K92.3 App (free) and complete entry form 11/10 – 11/14 or 12/8 – 12/13. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

