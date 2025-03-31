K Nation, We Want to See You at Obie, Chloe & Slater’s Unfiltered Live! Get Your Tickets Here.

Unfiltered Live

K92.3′s Obie, Chloe & Slater are bringing the morning show to the stage with Unfiltered Live at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on Friday, April 25th! Join us as the ridiculousness of the show comes to life for one-night only with your favorites like 2nd Date Update, Panic Button and get ready to close your ears for Chloe-oke!

Thank you for listening Orlando, and get ready for an unfiltered fun night out with Obie, Chloe & Slater.

Tickets are on-sale now HERE. Doors open at 6pm. Show at 7pm. 21 + event.

Don’t miss a thing with Obie, Chloe & Slater in the morning, click here for podcasts from the show.

Tuffy's Music Box





©2025 Cox Media Group