Just Released - a Very Limited Number of VIP Tickets for K92.3’s Springs and Strings

K92.3's Springs & Strings

K Nation!

We just released a very limited number of VIP tickets for purchase to K92.3’s Springs & Strings with Jackson Dean at Wekiva Island on Thursday, May 29th.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets before they are gone with the code BETSY.

However, we got you covered as you can also enter for a chance to win two VIP tickets. Just complete the entry form below by 4pm on Wednesday, May 28th for your chance to win tickets.

Gates at 6pm/Performance at 7pm.

Food, beer and drinks will be available for purchase. So, you can grab a Busch Light, kick back and enjoy the show!

K﻿ayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals will be available as well!

Basket Brigade

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!