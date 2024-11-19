JUST ANNOUNCED - Post Malone with Jelly Roll & We Have Your Tickets to the Show

Post Malone

Post Malone with Jelly Roll are coming to Orlando! The BIG ASS Stadium Tour will make a stop at Camping World Stadium on June 10th, 2025 and you could win your way in from K92.3!

Enter below now through Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 for your opportunity to win.

Also, listen to Obie, Chloe & Slater this week (11/20-11/22) inside the 8am hour for another shot at scoring two tickets to the show.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/19/24-11/26/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for cue to call and be designated caller at 1-844-254-9232. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to three (3) winners will be selected. To enter on-line, complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) online winner. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Post Malone concert on 6/10/25 at Camping World Stadium. ARV = $91. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









©2024 Cox Media Group