Just Announced - Luke Combs will Headline Country Thunder on Sunday Night

It was worth the wait! Luke Combs will headline Country Thunder 2024! He’ll take the stage on Sunday, October 20th at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee! Melissa has more chances for you to win!

Listen (5/9-5/10) at 3pm for your opportunity to score a pair of 3-day GA passes! You’ll catch superstar Luke Combs plus headliners Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th and Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee October 18th - 20th, 2024.

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on-sale now at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/9/24-5/10/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to two (2) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day GA passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $450. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

