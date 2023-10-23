JUST ANNOUNCED: 2nd Annual Jingle Jam

2023 Jingle Jam Lineup

K Nation, we can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with you! K92.3′s Jingle Jam is back, and bigger than ever! This year, we’re celebrating the holiday season with some of your favorite country stars at the Apopka Amphitheater on Friday, December 1st, 2023!

Performing at our 2nd annual Jingle Jam will be Brantley Gilbert, Riley Green, Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael, and Kassi Ashton.

Tickets are on-sale now to K92.3′s Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

