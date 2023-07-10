Join Us This Thursday @ Ole Red To Find Out Who Will Take The Stage For All Star Jam

Reveal Party

Join us at K92.3′s Official All Star Jam Reveal Party on Thursday, July 13th from 6p-8p at Blake’s Place, Ole Red. You can be one of the first to know who will be taking the stage at the Addition Financial Arena on Monday, September 11th, 2023 for the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com.

Plus, you can grab a bite to eat and drink while enjoying live music at Ole Red.

Make sure to visit the K Crew between 6p-7:25pm to enter for your opportunity to score a pair of black & gold club level seats for the show!

All ages and free admission.

Pre-sale starts at 8am on Monday, July 10th for tickets to the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com. Click here for details.

