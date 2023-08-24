Join Us For Ole Red Auditions on August 28th & 29th

Ole Red Auditions

Join Chloe and the K crew on Monday, August 28th and Tuesday, August 29th at Ole Red from 6p-8p! Watch band auditions and help decide who gets to take the Ole Red stage. Find your new favorite country artist and vote to give them their big break!

Plus, you’ll have an opportunity to win different prizes each day! Stop by the K92.3 table on Monday, August 28th and enter for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Thomas Rhett at Amway Center on September 16th. On Tuesday, come enter to win a pair of tickets to see Sam Hunt at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 7th.

You don’t want to miss this. Click here for more details.





