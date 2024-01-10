Join Slater at Tractor Supply in Deltona This Thursday For Your Chance To Win

Willie Nelson

Join Slater and the K crew for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up Event on Thursday, January 11th from 4:30p-6:30p! Stop by for a chance to win tickets to see Willie Nelson at Apopka Amphitheater on February 17th!

IT’S all about steaks steaks steaks! Check out amazing Prices on INCREDIBLE Ribeye’s and New York Strip Steaks AND seafood at ridiculous prices.

Look for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up tent in the parking lot at Tractor Supply located at 890 State Rte 415, Osteen, FL 32764.

©2024 Cox Media Group