Join Slater at Tractor Supply in Apopka This Thursday For Your Chance to Win

Josh Abbott Band

Join Slater and the K crew for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up Event on Thursday, January 18th from 4p-6p! Stop by for a chance to win tickets to see Josh Abbott Band at House of Blues on February 1st, plus a $50 Mastercard gift card!

IT’S all about steaks steaks steaks! Check out amazing Prices on INCREDIBLE Ribeye’s and New York Strip Steaks AND seafood at ridiculous prices.

Look for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up tent in the parking lot at Tractor Supply located at 131 W 2nd St, Apopka, FL 32703.

HRDB

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!