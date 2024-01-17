Join Slater at Tractor Supply in Apopka This Thursday For Your Chance to Win

Josh Abbott Band

Join Slater and the K crew for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up Event on Thursday, January 18th from 4p-6p! Stop by for a chance to win tickets to see Josh Abbott Band at House of Blues on February 1st, plus a $50 Mastercard gift card!

IT’S all about steaks steaks steaks! Check out amazing Prices on INCREDIBLE Ribeye’s and New York Strip Steaks AND seafood at ridiculous prices.

Look for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up tent in the parking lot at Tractor Supply located at 131 W 2nd St, Apopka, FL 32703.

