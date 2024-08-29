Join Slater this Thursday at Tom’s Watch Bar in Orlando

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Slater and the K crew this Thursday, September 5th at Tom’s Watch Bar on International Drive in Orlando from 8p-10p for our first Bud Light NFL Watch Party as Baltimore takes on Kansas City!

Come join us for specials on Bud Light drafts, plus you could score a pair of tickets to see Parker McCollum at Addition Financial Arena on September 21st! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 29th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Tom’s Watch Bar is located at 8050 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819.


