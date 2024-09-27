Join Slater this Thursday at Hagen O’Reilly’s Irish Pub in Winter Garden

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Slater and the K crew this Thursday, October 3rd at Hagan O’Reilly’s Irish Pub in Winter Garden from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party as Tampa Bay takes on Atlanta!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets 3-day tickets to Country Thunder to see Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi and more perform live! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch the Tampa Bay take on Carolina at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 29th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Hagan O’Reilly’s Irish Pub is located at 16112 Marsh Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

