Join Slater on September 25th at Stadium Club Orlando

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Slater and the K crew on Thursday, September 25th at Stadium Club Orlando from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to see Jake Owen at the Apopka Amphitheater on October 25th! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch Tampa Bay take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 28th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Stadium Club Orlando is located at 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821.

©2025 Cox Media Group