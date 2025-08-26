Join Slater on September 11th at Canoe Creek Sports Tavern in St. Cloud

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Slater and the K crew on Thursday, September 11th at Canoe Creek Sports Tavern in St. Cloud from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on February 13th! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch Tampa Bay take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 28th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Canoe Creek Sports Tavern is located at 2911 Canoe Creek Rd, St Cloud, FL 34772.

