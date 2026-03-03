Join Slater at Seminole Scuba in Lake Mary This Saturday - March 7th

Seminole Scuba

Join Slater and the K Crew on Saturday, March 7th from 11a to 1p at Seminole Scuba in Lake Mary during their Spring Splash Sale! Enjoy free clinics and seminars, discounted courses, and a sneak peek of ReefTrack’s innovative underwater navigation. Shop special deals and enter to win tickets to see Justin Moore at The Barn in Sanford on March 13th!

Seminole Scuba offers personalized service and classes geared towards helping people to become the best divers they can be, whether you are an open water diver or an experienced dive instructor. They offer scuba diving courses, trips, and equipment!

Seminole Scuba is located at 3869 Lake Emma Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746.

