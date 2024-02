Osceola County Fair

Join Slater and the K crew this Saturday at the Osceola County Fair at Osceola Heritage Park from noon to 2pm! Come enter to win various prizes including a $25 VISA gift card every 30 minutes!

The Osceola County Fair is celebrating 80 years of timeless tradition! Bring the family to enjoy the live stock show, rides, live entertainment and so much more!

For ticket info, click here.





