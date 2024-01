George Strait

Join Slater and the K crew for the Backyard Butchers Pop-Up Event on Saturday, January 20th from 2p-4p! Stop by and enter for a chance to win tickets to see George Strait at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville on May 11th!

The Backyard Butchers are back with 20 ribeyes or two pounds of king crab legs for $39! Stock up and save on bulk meat specials including beef, chicken, and seafood!

Look for the big white truck at O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 2525 US-1, Mims, FL 32754.

©2024 Cox Media Group