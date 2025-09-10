Join Slater on October 23rd at Cheers Sports Bar in Orlando

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Slater and the K crew on Thursday, October 23rd at Cheers Sports Bar in Orlando from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on February 13th! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch Tampa Bay take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 28th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Cheers Sports Bar is located at 6923 Municipal Dr, Orlando, FL 32819.

