Join Slater on November 20th at Kitty O’Shea’s Irish Pub in Orlando

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Slater and the K crew on Thursday, November 6th at Kitty O’Shea’s Irish Pub in Orlando from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to see Russell Dickerson at Addition Financial Arena on April 25th! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch Tampa Bay take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 28th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Kitty O’Shea’s Irish Pub is located at 8470 Palm Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32836.

©2025 Cox Media Group