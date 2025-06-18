Join Slater at Lukas Nursery’s Chalk the Walk Event on June 29th

Lukas Nursery

Join Slater and the K Crew at Lukas Nursery’s Chalk the Walk event on Sunday, June 29th from 10a-12p! Stop by the K92.3 tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to see Russell Dickerson at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on November 14th!

Whether you’re a budding artist, a professional illustrator, or just looking for a creative family-friendly activity, this is your chance to leave your mark along the massive stretch of nursery sidewalks. This is a great way to spend the day outdoors while enjoying a summer weekend in the heart of Central Florida.

For more info, click here.

