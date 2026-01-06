Join Slater on January 25th at Beef `O’ Brady’s

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Slater and the K crew on Sunday, January 25th, at Beef `O’ Brady’s from 3p-5p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come catch the playoff game and join us for Bud Light specials! Enjoy $4 Bud Light pints and $14 buckets of bottled Bud Light. Plus, enjoy Beef `O’ Brady’s Pour ‘til They Score, with free Bud Light draft staring at kickoff until the first team scores. 21+

Also, stop by the K92.3 table to enter for your chance to see George Birge in concert!

Beef `O’ Brady’s is located at 1817 E Broadway Bldg 6, Oviedo, FL 32765.

