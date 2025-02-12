Join Slater & Backyard Butchers for incredible deals this Sunday

Backyard Butchers

Join Slater and Backyard Butchers from 11a-1p this Sunday, February 16th at Tractor Supply in St. Cloud and score unbeatable deals on steaks, chicken and seafood!

Look for the Backyard Butchers truck in the parking lot at Tractor Supply located at 4267 13th St, St Cloud, FL 34769. Get ready for the ultimate backyard barbecue with Backyard Butchers. Enjoy great deals including twenty ribeye steaks for just $39!

You can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to see Jon Pardi perform live at the Florida Strawberry Festival! Just swing by the K92.3 tent to enter for your shot at winning.

