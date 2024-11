Join Slater at the 46th Annual St. Cloud Holiday Festival on December 7th

St. Cloud Holiday Festival

Join Slater and the K Crew in downtown St. Cloud at the 46th Annual St. Cloud Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 7th from 1p-3p!

Come enjoy over 185 crafters, vendors, and food! Plus, you can visit Santa, experience an expanded kids zone, local shopping, and more at this free family friendly event!

For more info, click here.





