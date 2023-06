Dylan Scott

Join Obie and the K crew this Saturday at Boateka in Merritt Island from 12p-2p for their Independence Day boat sale! Stop by the K tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to see Dylan Scott at House of Blues on November 17th! Plus, you can enjoy huge savings and food while supplies last!

Boateka is located at 1775 E Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL 32952.

