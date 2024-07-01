Join Obie at The Armories in Winter Garden This Saturday For Your Chance to Win

Hometown Hoedown

Join Obie and the K Crew at The Armories in Winter Garden this Saturday from 11a-1p! Come enter to win prizes including two tickets for a night out to catch homegrown artists Ryan Montgomery, Bryce Mauldin and Charly Reynolds perform live at the House of Blues on Friday, July 19th!

Celebrate their 15 year anniversary this Saturday! Visit thearmories.com to receive a personalized code, then bring it with you this Saturday for your chance to win a free Smith & Wesson M&P9, Gemtech Silencer inside of a Vaultek Safe!

The Armories is located at 13023 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787.





