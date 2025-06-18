Join Melissa at Sunstate Fireworks in Orlando on June 29th

Sunstate Fireworks

Join Melissa and the K Crew on Sunday, June 29th at Sunstate Fireworks in the Astro Skating Rink parking lot from 2p-4p! Stop by the K tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to see Lee Brice at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on September 11th!

Enjoy free hotdogs, chips and drinks while supplies last. Plus, buy 1, get 2 specials on select items and free poppers for everyone! Sunstate Fireworks is giving you the best prices in town.

The Astro Skating Rink parking lot is located at 866 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32822.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!