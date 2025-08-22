Join Melissa on September 4th at West End Trading Company in Sanford

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Melissa and the K crew on Thursday, September 4th at West End Trading Company in Sanford from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to see Parmalee at the Apopka Amphitheatre on October 17th! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch Tampa Bay take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 28th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

West End Trading Company is located at 202 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL 32771.

©2025 Cox Media Group