Join Melissa at Seminole Scuba in Lake Mary this Saturday

Seminole Scuba

Join Melissa and the K Crew this Saturday at Seminole Scuba in Lake Mary for their Spring Splash Sale from 1p-3p! Come enjoy free clinics, seminars, special deals and more! Seminole Scuba offers personalized service and classes geared towards helping people to become the best divers they can be.

Plus, be one of the first 25 *customers to visit the K 92.3 tent and receive a complimentary pair of tickets to the Orlando Boat Show at the Orange County Convention Center April 4th-6th. Check out Central Florida’s premier boat show with over 600 boats, seminars on stage, and great activities for the whole family. *One pair per adult while supplies last.

