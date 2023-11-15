Join Melissa at Pet Supermarket This Sunday For Your Chance To Win Ian Munsick Tickets

Pet Supermarket

Join Melissa and the K Crew this Sunday at Pet Supermarket in the Vineland Pointe shopping center in Orlando from noon-2p! Come enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ian Munsick at Cocoa Riverfront Park on February 10th!

Take advantage of doorbuster deals by saving $20 Off your Purchase of $50 or more! Enjoy gift basket raffles and product giveaways from premium brands like Hill’s Science Diet®, Spot® & Chuck-It® happening all weekend long. Stop by and grab great swag from your pets’ favorite brands. Plus, find a new furry best friend at our onsite Pet Adoption this weekend!

Pet Supermarket is located at 11589 Regency Village Dr, Orlando, FL 32821.

