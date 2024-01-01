Join Melissa at the Orlando Home & Garden Show This Friday

Orlando Home & Garden Show

Join Melissa and the K crew this Friday, January 5th at the 15th Anniversary Orlando Home & Garden Show at the Orange County Convention Center from noon to 2p! Stop by the K table and enter to win a pair of 2-day passes to Rock The Country featuring Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, Warren Zeiders, Colt Ford and more at Majestic Oaks Ocala on June 7th & 8th, 2024!

Save time with everything for your home & garden under one roof and have fun with activities for the whole family and so much more!

Show Features:

• Builders and Remodelers

• Outdoor Living & Pergolas

• Pools, Spas and Grills

• Orchids, Plants and Fruit Trees

• Landscapes, Water Features and Pavers

• Artificial Turf & Putting Greens

• Windows, Doors, and Roofing

• Interior Design, Furniture and Painters

• Pet Products, Obedience, and Invisible Fence

• Solar, Generators and Alternative Energy

• Art, Gift and Gourmet Marketplace

• Live Pet obedience demonstrations

• Exotic Animal Presentations by Gatorland, critter encounter and Perch

• On-Site Pet Adoptions

• Hands-On Kids Activities

• Meet with local Gardening Experts!

• Get your plant problems “diagnosed” at our on-site Plant Clinic

• Bass Pro Great Outdoors and Fishing Feature including: o Hands-on Casting Pool o Fly Fishing Lessons o Saltwater and Freshwater fishing seminars o Meet Florida Fishing pros

• Interior Design Seminars by Signature Mike

