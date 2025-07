Join Melissa for the Grand Opening of Enterprise Mobility & You Could Win Lee Brice Tix

Join Melissa for the grand opening of Enterprise Mobility’s new location on Friday, July 11th in Sanford featuring Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Truck Rental and Enterprise Car Sales.

Enjoy live music, refreshments, giveaways, a tour of everything this new location has to offer and more from 1p-3p at 4316 FL-46, Sanford, FL 32771.

Plus, K92.3’s Melissa will be on hand with your chance to win two tickets to see Lee Brice in concert!

