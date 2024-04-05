Join Melissa at Family Dream Homes in Christmas This Friday For Your Chance To Win

Gatorland

Join Melissa and the K Crew this Friday, April 12th at Family Dream Homes in Christmas from 11a-1p! Stop by the K92.3 table and enter to win prizes including admission for four to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line!

Family Dream Homes has merged with Palm Harbor Homes (allowing them to lower prices more than ever before)! Every piece of inventory is drastically reduced and ready for immediate delivery. They have everything from 2-bedroom 2 bath homes to 5 bedroom 3 bath homes in inventory. Homes with finished drywall, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl tile, upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, etc. They even have off frame modular homes in storage that can be placed anywhere in the state, even deed restricted lots.

Plus, they will be grilling burgers and hot dogs and have all the fixin’s (while supplies last)! Family Dream Homes is located at 25164 E. Colonial Dr, Christmas, FL 32709.

