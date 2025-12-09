Join Melissa on December 18th at Jerry’s Nice and Easy

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Melissa and the K crew on Thursday, December 18th, at Jerry’s Nice and Easy from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to see HARDY at the KIA Center on April 25th, 2026! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch Tampa Bay take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 28th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Jerry’s Nice and Easy is located at 5470 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32812.

