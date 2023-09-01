Join Melissa at the Camping World Kick-Off Block Party - September 2nd

Camping World Kickoff Block Party

Are you ready for some fun, football, and country music? The Camping World Kickoff Party is here Labor Day Weekend!

Join Melissa and the K crew on Saturday, September 2nd from 5p-7p! Wall Street Plaza AND Orange Avenue will be blocked off for the official pre-game block party which includes food, football, and live music from country artists Chris Lane, Chase Wright, and Taylor Reeve on Saturday! Come celebrate the top ten match up between FSU and LSU

For ticket info, click here.

