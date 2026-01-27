Join K92.3’s Melissa for the grand opening of Boot Barn in Sanford this Sunday (2/1)

Boot Barn

Join K92.3’s Melissa this Sunday, February 1st from 11a-1p for the grand opening event at Boot Barn in Sanford!

Boot Barn will have live music, boot giveaways plus you can save $20 on select western and work boots. Check out the broadest selection of leather work and cowboy boots, durable and comfortable jeans and clothing, workwear and western fashion!

Plus, visit the K Crew to enter for your chance to win a pair of 2-day passes to Rock The Country with Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton and many more in concert!

Address: 2171 WP Ball Blvd, Sanford 32771 (Now open in Sanford, next to Petco)

