Country Thunder

Join K92.3′s Melissa for the Country Thunder Headliner Announce Party! Who will be joining headliners Bailey Zimmerman and Jon Pardi for Country Thunder 2024? We have one more headliner to announce and it’s a BIG one!

The party will be at Ole Red Orlando on Wednesday, May 8th with doors opening at 5pm and the artist announcement at 7pm.

Get there early to grab a bite and drinks! The first 50 to arrive for the party will get a pass for a meet and greet with a 2024 *Country Thunder artist.

Plus, visit the K Crew between 5p-7p to enter for your opportunity to win a pair of Country Thunder 3-day Platinum Passes and a 2024 autographed guitar!

We can’t wait to find out which superstar artist will take the stage with Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Calder Allen, Tucker Wetmore, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen at Country Thunder on October 18th - October 20th at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

*One pair per adult provided by Country Thunder. Specific artist is at the discretion of Country Thunder.

Ole Red Orlando is located at 8417 International Drive, Orlando.

