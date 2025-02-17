Join K92.3 for your shot to win tickets in the Michelob Ultra Suite for an Orlando Magic game

Michelob Ultra - Orlando Magic (User)

You could win two tickets in the Michelob Ultra Suite for an upcoming Orlando Magic game courtesy of Michelob Ultra and K92.3! Join K92.3 at the locations listed below for your opportunity to win!

  • Thursday, 2/20 5p-7p w/ Obie: Circle K (2901 Canoe Creek Rd, St Cloud, FL 34772)
  • Friday, 2/21 7p-9p w/ Slater: Flanagan’s Sports Pub (5665 Red Bug Lake Rd, Winter Springs, FL 32708)
  • Sunday, 2/23 6p-8p w/ Slater: Kiwi’s Pub & Grill (801 W State Rd 436 Ste 1017, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714)
  • Friday, 2/28 5p-7p w/ Chloe: Total Wine & More (2712 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803)
  • Saturday, 3/8 7p-9p w/ Chloe: Racks Billiards Sports Bar & Grill (312 N Entrance Rd, Sanford, FL 32771)
  • Friday, 3/14 5p-7p w/ Slater: Circle K (4485 13th St, St Cloud, FL 34769)

