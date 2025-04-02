Join K92.3 at the 36th Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park at Lake Eola

Spring Fiesta in the Park 2025

Join K92.3 this weekend for one of Central Florida’s longest-running traditions returns to celebrate 36 years! Spring Fiesta in the Park takes over Lake Eola Park April 5th and 6th!

Stop by the K92.3 tent to enter for your opportunity to win two tickets to Obie, Chloe & Slater’s Unfiltered Live! Plus, Obie, Chloe & Slater will be there on Sunday (4/6) from 1p-2p & they would love to meet you!

Browse over 200 artist, crafter, vendor, and food booths around the park while you take in the beauty of the season at the heart of downtown Orlando. Enjoy live entertainment all weekend long on the amphitheater stage, and be sure to bring the kids to check out the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone!

The event runs 10am - 5pm both days. For more details, click here.

Admission to Spring Fiesta in the Park is absolutely free!

And yes, we’re pet friendly!

