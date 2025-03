Kowtown Festival

Join the K crew as we celebrate Kissimmee’s 142nd birthday at the 2025 Kowtown Festival at Kissimmee Lakefront Park on Saturday, March 22nd from noon to 4p. Celebrate the City of Kissimmee’s big birthday bash with live music from favorite local artists, vendors, and food trucks. Bring your family to enjoy the KUA Kid’s Power Zone, birthday cake, and more.

This event is completely free to the public. For more info, click here.

