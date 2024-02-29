Join K92.3 at the 2024 Kowtown Festival in Kissimmee

Kowtown Festival

Join the K crew as we celebrate Kissimmee’s 141st birthday at the 2024 Kowtown Festival at Kissimmee Lakefront Park on Saturday, March 23rd from noon to 4p. Bring the family and enjoy activities including a petting zoo, kids fishing zone, free cupcakes while supplies last, inflatables, face painters and more! Make sure to stop by the K tent to see Chloe from 1p-3p.

Don’t miss out on the food trucks and live music including a performance by Runaway June! This event is completely free to the public. For more info, click here.

