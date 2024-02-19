Touch-A-Truck

Join K92.3 at the 11th annual Touch-A-Truck at Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, March 9th from noon to 3pm! This free, interactive experience will give children the opportunity to learn more about their favorite trucks and vehicles they see daily. Some of the featured vehicles at the event will include emergency response vehicles, construction trucks, and off-road vehicles.

This year at Touch-a-Truck, there will be a “no honking” hour during the last hour of the event. This is for children and families who want to experience Touch-a-Truck without any loud distractions. The “No Honking” hour will be from 2pm to 3pm.

There will be opportunities for kids to win prizes by visiting the Addition Financial Arena tent as well as concessions for sale in front of the venue. Knights Plaza, a shopping center equipped with different eateries, will also be open for lunch, making it a fun outing for the whole family.

©2024 Cox Media Group