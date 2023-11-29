Join Jay at the St. Cloud Holiday Festival This Sunday For Your Chance to Win Tickets

Ashley McBryde

Join Jay and the K crew this Sunday, December 3rd at the St. Cloud Holiday Festival in downtown St. Cloud on New York Avenue from 11a-1p! Come enter for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Ashley McBryde at House of Blues on April 4th!

The St. Cloud Holiday Festival is a non-profit event presented by the Rotary Club of Kissimmee Bay supporting the annual holiday event and the community we serve. The Festival features over 100 crafters, carnival-type fare, entertainment, a classic car show and a Kids’ Holiday Fun Zone with Santa. For more info, click here.

