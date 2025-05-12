Join Jay for the Sky Marine Grand Opening in Sanford on June 7th

Sky Marine

Join Jay and the K Crew at Sky Marine in Sanford for their grand opening on Saturday, June 7th from 11a-1p!

Come enjoy special offers and pricing with no dealer fees! Sky Marine carries 6 different lines of boats with the biggest selection of manufacturers in the area from Seapro, Scarab, Hurricane, Godfrey, Veranda, Delta, and the EZ-GO golf cart brand. Speak with certified techs and take advantage of their service and repair staff on all makes and models of boats and carts.

Sky Marine is located at 4165 US-17, Sanford, FL 32773.

©2025 Cox Media Group