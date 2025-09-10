Join Jay on October 16th at Froggers Grill & Bar in Altamonte Springs

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Jay and the K crew on Thursday, October 16th at Froggers Grill & Bar in Altamonte Springs from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to see Parmalee at the Apopka Amphitheater on October 17th! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch Tampa Bay take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 28th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Froggers Grill & Bar is located at 1022 FL-436 #1022, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.

