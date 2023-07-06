Join Jay Edwards at Urban Air Adventure Park For Your Shot to Win

Dierks Bentley

Join Jay Edwards and the K crew at Urban Air Adventure Park in Altamonte Springs for their official grand opening on Saturday, July 8th from 11a-1p! Stop by the K tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 14th!

Be the first 200 in line to purchase the ultimate or platinum day pass and receive the basic pass FREE for an entire year! Urban Air Adventure Park has attractions for all ages! Sky Rider, Ropes Course, Virtual Reality, Warrior Course and of course, soft play for the little ones.

For ticket info, click here.

HRDB

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!