Join Jay Edwards at Urban Air Adventure Park For Your Shot to Win

Dierks Bentley

Join Jay Edwards and the K crew at Urban Air Adventure Park in Altamonte Springs for their official grand opening on Saturday, July 8th from 11a-1p! Stop by the K tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 14th!

Be the first 200 in line to purchase the ultimate or platinum day pass and receive the basic pass FREE for an entire year! Urban Air Adventure Park has attractions for all ages! Sky Rider, Ropes Course, Virtual Reality, Warrior Course and of course, soft play for the little ones.

For ticket info, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group