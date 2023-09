RMH Block Party

Join K92.3′s Jay Edwards and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida for the inaugural Block Party For The Houses with American Idol winner Chayce Beckham live on October 4th at Boxi Park from 6p-9p! This family friendly event will feature all inclusive dining options around Boxi Park, a kidzone, and live entertainment!

For tickets and more info, click here.

Boxi park is located at 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827.

