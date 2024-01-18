Join Chloe at Tractor Supply in Groveland This Friday For Your Chance to Win

Josh Abbott Band

Join Chloe and the K crew for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up Event on Saturday, January 20th from 11a-1p! Stop by for a chance to win tickets to see Josh Abbott Band at House of Blues on February 1st, plus a $50 Mastercard gift card!

IT’S all about steaks steaks steaks! Check out amazing Prices on INCREDIBLE Ribeye’s and New York Strip Steaks AND seafood at ridiculous prices.

Look for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up tent in the parking lot at Tractor Supply located at 6801 Broad St, State Rd 50, Groveland, FL 34736.

©2024 Cox Media Group