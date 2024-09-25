Join Chloe this Sunday at Frogger’s in Altamonte

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Chloe and the K crew this Sunday, September 29th at Frogger’s Grill and Bar in Altamonte from 12:30p-2:30p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets 3-day tickets to Country Thunder to see Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi and more perform live! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch the Tampa Bay take on Carolina at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 29th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Frogger’s Grill and Bar is located at 1022 FL-436 #1022, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.

